Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 5,804 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 12.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.