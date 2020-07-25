Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $7.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,274,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,194,695,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 169,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

