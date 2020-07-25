Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $11,979,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

