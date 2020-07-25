Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Henry Schein worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 76.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

