Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 127.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,620 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $11,895,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

