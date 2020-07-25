Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Apple worth $1,194,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

