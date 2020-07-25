Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,878 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 6,419,245 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,980,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after buying an additional 518,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.0% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 5,748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

