Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,768 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.