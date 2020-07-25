Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 98.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $147,744.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,905,725.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.