SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 152,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

VTR stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

