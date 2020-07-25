SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

