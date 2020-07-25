SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Saia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,743,000.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $132.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

