Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.33). EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

