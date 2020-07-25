New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of FMC worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 120.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FMC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164,295 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

