New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 171 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

