New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $414.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

