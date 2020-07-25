New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Evergy worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Evergy by 14.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,431,000 after acquiring an additional 366,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 107.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evergy by 27.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

