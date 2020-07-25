New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 535 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of VF worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

