New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,425 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $386.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.