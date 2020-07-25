FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FirstEnergy by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

