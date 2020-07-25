Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 249,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

