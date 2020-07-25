GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

