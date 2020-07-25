Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

