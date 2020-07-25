Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 7th Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 122.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

