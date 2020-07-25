BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 8,075 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

