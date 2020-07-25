Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

