Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 741.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 94,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

