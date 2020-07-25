BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $57.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

