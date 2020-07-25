BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 68,699 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,699 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

