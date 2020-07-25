Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stake Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $77,029,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.