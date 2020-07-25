BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

