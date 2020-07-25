Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

