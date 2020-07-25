Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in FMC Corp
New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in FMC Corp
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 171 Shares of Tractor Supply
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 171 Shares of Tractor Supply
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Evergy
New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Evergy
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 535 Shares of VF Corp
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 535 Shares of VF Corp
Edison International Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Edison International Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report