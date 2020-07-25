BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

