Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 63,898 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,898 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lowered Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander SA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

