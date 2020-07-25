Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $605,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,575 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.