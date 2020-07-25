BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $134.91 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.