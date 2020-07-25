Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 102,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 93.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 348,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 167,982 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

