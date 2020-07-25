Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

