BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $34.55 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.