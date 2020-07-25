Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $20.91 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

