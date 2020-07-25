Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $822.67.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,994,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

