Nwam LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045,104 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,963.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after buying an additional 2,374,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

