Nwam LLC Takes $166,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NMI by 20.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NMI by 41.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NMI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 936,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NMI by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in NMI by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

