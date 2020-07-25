Nwam LLC Invests $209,000 in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

ADVM stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $500,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,572 shares of company stock worth $2,528,225 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nwam LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
Nwam LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
Nwam LLC Takes $166,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc
Nwam LLC Takes $166,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc
Nwam LLC Invests $209,000 in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc
Nwam LLC Invests $209,000 in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc
Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc.
Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc.
2,575 Shares in Progressive Corp Purchased by Nwam LLC
2,575 Shares in Progressive Corp Purchased by Nwam LLC
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report