2,575 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Progressive stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $90.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.