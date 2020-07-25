Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.