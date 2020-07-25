Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Ciena worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $1,045,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $231,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock worth $6,823,760 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

