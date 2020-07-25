Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.72 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,628 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $73.16 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

