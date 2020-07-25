Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,622 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,622 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $3,260,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.76.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.44. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $174,054.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

