Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,009 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Westrock worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Westrock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Westrock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

